Obituary: Gray, Linda Louise Corra

Linda Louise Corra Gray of Charleston, WV, departed this life on October 19, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV.

She was born on March 13, 1958, in Vienna, WV, to the late Joseph and Isabel Corra. Linda was involved in Relay for Life of Wood County and the Alzheimer’s Walk of the Mid-Ohio Valley. She loved to watch The Price is Right and old movies. Linda loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She retired from Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Corra, and her beloved grandson, Tyler Willis.

Linda is survived by her longtime companion, Gary Bennett of Charleston, WV; four children, Michael Gray (Suzi) of Palmdale, CA, Rusty Gray (Becca) of Parkersburg, WV, Loretta Biles (Justin) of Parkersburg, WV, and Jamie Gray (April) of Parkersburg, WV; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Ellis, Joe and Chuck Corra; five sisters, Mary Corra, Virginia Peterson, Helen McDonald, Loretta Deenis and Sophia Staats; and several nieces and nephews.

In following Linda’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Evergreen North Cemetery alongside her grandson, with Father Gallagher as celebrant.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Gray family.

