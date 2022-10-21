Obituary: Gray, Linda Louise Corra

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Linda Louise Corra Gray of Charleston, WV, departed this life on October 19, 2022, at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV.

She was born on March 13, 1958, in Vienna, WV, to the late Joseph and Isabel Corra. Linda was involved in Relay for Life of Wood County and the Alzheimer’s Walk of the Mid-Ohio Valley. She loved to watch The Price is Right and old movies. Linda loved spending time with her children and grandkids. She retired from Arthur B. Hodges Nursing Home.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brother, Peter Corra, and her beloved grandson, Tyler Willis.

Linda is survived by her longtime companion, Gary Bennett of Charleston, WV; four children, Michael Gray (Suzi) of Palmdale, CA, Rusty Gray (Becca) of Parkersburg, WV, Loretta Biles (Justin) of Parkersburg, WV, and Jamie Gray (April) of Parkersburg, WV; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Ellis, Joe and Chuck Corra; five sisters, Mary Corra, Virginia Peterson, Helen McDonald, Loretta Deenis and Sophia Staats; and several nieces and nephews.

In following Linda’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Monday, October 24, 2022, at Evergreen North Cemetery alongside her grandson, with Father Gallagher as celebrant.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Gray family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice...
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Plane crash investigation is underway

Latest News

Kenneth E. Wriston, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Wriston, Sr., Kenneth E.
Dana G. Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Dana G.
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Sybil Sharon Swisher Gianguzzo Obit
Obituary: Gianguzzo, Sybil Sharon Swisher