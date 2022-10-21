Obituary: Morris, Dana G.

Dana G. Morris, 61, of Barlow, Ohio, lost his life battling COVID on October 19, 2022. He was born on September 12, 1961.

Dana leaves behind his loving wife of over 20 years, Tami Morris, other loving family members, and a very special friend of many years, Paul Ullmann.

Dana will be cremated, and at a later date, a celebration of his life will be held.

The Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Dana’s family and offers online condolences by visiting their website, www.CawleyandPeoples.com, or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.