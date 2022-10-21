Obituary: Reese, Ruby N.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Ruby N. Reese, 43, of Marietta, passed away at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born November 13, 1978, in Stark County, OH, to Robert Lee and Dolories Stout Goodwin.  Ruby was a homemaker.

She married Shawn Reese, who survives with children:  Shawn Reese, Sebastion Reese, Swanna Carpenter, and Stormy Lockhart, all of Marietta, two grandchildren and one on the way, and brother Robert (Dusty) Goodwin of Marietta.   Her parents preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremation, and no services will be held at this time.  McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice...
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Plane crash investigation is underway

Latest News

Kristi Renee Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Kristi Renee
Kenneth E. Wriston, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Wriston, Sr., Kenneth E.
Dana G. Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Dana G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gray, Linda Louise Corra