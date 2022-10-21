Obituary: Reese, Ruby N.

Ruby N. Reese, 43, of Marietta, passed away at 6:00 pm, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home.

She was born November 13, 1978, in Stark County, OH, to Robert Lee and Dolories Stout Goodwin. Ruby was a homemaker.

She married Shawn Reese, who survives with children: Shawn Reese, Sebastion Reese, Swanna Carpenter, and Stormy Lockhart, all of Marietta, two grandchildren and one on the way, and brother Robert (Dusty) Goodwin of Marietta. Her parents preceded her in death.

At her request, she will be cremation, and no services will be held at this time. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family, and messages of sympathy may be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com

