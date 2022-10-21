Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott

I lost one of the brightest stars in my universe Tuesday morning. Even though we were often at odds due to our inherited stubborn natures, I never stopped loving and supporting him, even from a distance at times. I was so very proud of him and his accomplishments. My world has forever changed.

Eric Scott Seevers departed this earth on October 18, 2022. He was born February 13, 1977, the youngest son of Lewis D. and Kathy S. Seevers of Parkersburg, WV.

He attended Emerson Elementary, Van Devender Jr. High School, and Parkersburg High School, where he excelled at skipping class and getting into trouble. His love of learning came later. It was in Jr. High he discovered a love of playing music after attending a Kiss concert with his sister Christie and her friend Brenda and decided to learn to play guitar. It turned out he was a natural at it and went on to form and play in several local heavy metal bands, Loaded, Liecus, and Social 66, for example. He later played bass in an 80′s cover band and guitar in a Kiss tribute band (complete with stage make-up and costumes). He kicked butt doing it.

Despite being a multi-talented songwriter ex/musician, he would go on to become a financial advisor for Mass Mutual. It was during his time at Mass Mutual that he discovered another passion; becoming a pilot. He worked hard and studied even harder to pass all the requirements to become a Citation CE500 Captain. He even bought a plane and started a flying school, giving lessons out of Wood County Airport to share his love of flying.

He told his kids they could do anything they put their minds to, and he was living proof of it. Eric was a true rockstar to the people that knew and loved him. He gave his all to everything he did, whether it was being a rocker, a financial advisor, a pilot, a father/son/brother/husband, or a friend.

He will be eternally missed by his wife Francella Quesada Castro; his son Tucker Stephens (Selena); his two daughters Cadence A. (Trenton) and Kambria L. Seevers, all of Parkersburg; his paternal grandmother Thelma J. Seevers of Vienna; his sister Christie Seevers of Parkersburg; his brother Kyle Seevers (Loretta) of Valdosta, GA; his niece Alex Seevers of Valdosta, GA; his nephew Michael Seevers (Jasmin) of Fort Stewart, Hinesville, GA; four great-nephews in Georgia; and grandson Michael Dowler of Parkersburg.

There will be no funeral service, but a celebration of life for friends and family will be held at a later date. Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

