Obituary: Taylor, Kristi Renee

Kristi Renee Taylor, 53, of Parkersburg, passed away on October 19, 2022, in Fairmont, WV.

She was born April 22, 1969, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Gerald and Sandra McCrady Taylor. She was a graduate of the WV School For the Deaf and Blind and WVU-P with a Therapist Degree. She worked as a school teacher for the deaf and blind.

Kristi is survived by a sister, Elizabeth Fluharty of Parkersburg; a brother, Jeff Taylor (Velvet) of Parkersburg; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Taylor, Jr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. October 29, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 400 Green St. Parkersburg, with Larry Lyons officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Taylor family.

