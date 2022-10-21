Obituary: Wiswell, Richard H.

Richard H. Wiswell, 86, of Vincent, OH, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence. He was born on October 16, 1936, in Pittsfield, MA, a son of the late Harry W. and Pauline (Miles) Wiswell.

Richard was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and was a registered professional chemical engineer. He worked for Marbon/Borg Warner for over thirty years and retired from GE Plastics. Richard was a member of the Pilgrim and Congregational Church, Lions Club, and Blennerhassett Stamp Club.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Dana (Border) Wiswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Norman H. Wiswell.

Services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery of Belpre. Visitation will be Saturday, one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 462, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

