Obituary: Wiswell, Richard H.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard H. Wiswell, 86, of Vincent, OH, died Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his residence.  He was born on October 16, 1936, in Pittsfield, MA, a son of the late Harry W. and Pauline (Miles) Wiswell.

Richard was a graduate of Northeastern University in Boston, MA, and was a registered professional chemical engineer.  He worked for Marbon/Borg Warner for over thirty years and retired from GE Plastics.  Richard was a member of the Pilgrim and Congregational Church, Lions Club, and Blennerhassett Stamp Club.

He is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Dana (Border) Wiswell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Norman H. Wiswell.

Services will be Saturday 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery of Belpre.  Visitation will be Saturday, one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Habitat for Humanity, PO Box 462, Parkersburg, WV 26102.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eric Seevers was a jack of all trades.
Remembering Eric Seevers - A friend mourns local plane crash victim
A small plane crashed at a car dealership in Marietta, Ohio on Tuesday morning and killed both...
Man that was supposed to be picked up by plane that crashed shares his story
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice...
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
Officials provide plane crash updates in a press conference.
Plane crash investigation is underway

Latest News

Kenneth E. Wriston, Sr. Obit
Obituary: Wriston, Sr., Kenneth E.
Dana G. Morris Obit
Obituary: Morris, Dana G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Gray, Linda Louise Corra
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Sybil Sharon Swisher Gianguzzo Obit
Obituary: Gianguzzo, Sybil Sharon Swisher