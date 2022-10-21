Obituary: Wriston, Sr., Kenneth E.

Kenneth E. Wriston, Sr., 66, of Marietta, passed away at Marietta Memorial Hospital at 2:27 am on October 21, 2022.

He was born on August 10, 1956, to Jim and Patty Wriston. Ken loved hunting, fishing, old model cars, and country and bluegrass music. But most of all, he had a great love for God and his family. He enjoyed spending time with his friends. He had the biggest heart and would give anyone the shirt off his back. He will be missed so very much.

Ken is survived by his wife Coleen Wriston and sons Craig (Jamesia) Boyce, James (Renee) Whipkey, and Kenneth E. (Amber) Wriston, Jr. Also surviving are brothers Bruce (Flo) Wriston and Raymond Wriston, daughters Amy Jo (Aaron) Bradley and Sarah (Charlie) Satterfield, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Stepchildren Kenny Rogers and Kayla Bogers also survive.

In addition to his parents, Ken was preceded in death by a son William Rohrbach and brothers, Daniel and Doug Wriston.

According to his wishes, he will be cremated, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.