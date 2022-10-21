Pet of the Week: Bamboo from the Humane Society of Parkersburg

By Andrew Noll
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Bamboo WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

Bamboo is an eight-year-old Catahoula Leopard dog mix who came to the shelter as a stray back in September.

She is already spayed and is up to date on her vaccines. She loves blankets, hanging out on the couch and giving hugs to her owners! She also does like being around other dogs and she rides well in cars.

If you are looking to adopt Bamboo or any other animals from the Humane Society of Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website www.hsop.org and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

