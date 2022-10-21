This Is Home: Sweet memories at Sweetapple Farms

VINCENT, OHIO (WTAP) -

“Wouldn’t it be great if someone came to your farm and paid to see your flowers?”

This is the question that helped lead to Sweetapple farms in Vincent Ohio.

Over the past 22 years, the Barret family has grown their farm into more than they ever imagined. A six-acre corn maze, hayrides, pick your own pumpkins, and goats are just a few things offered at the farm.

This local family turned a passion into a successful business… and community favorite. What started with a love for pumpkins and her late husband, has grown into over six acres.

The Barrett family started Sweetapple Farm in the fall of 2000 with just a small one-acre corn maze.

After seeing how many people came to visit, the Barrett’s decided to just ‘go with it’ and grow it into what it is today.

“It’s fun. It is work… but it is fun,” reflected Mona Barrett, owner of Sweetapple Farm.

Mona said her children help in many different ways.

One of her sons draws the maze, while the other plants the maze and the pumpkins. And her daughter oversees the kitchen and does all the computer work.

“They’re all just great. And they do work well together”

Mona explained that most of the maze designs are nursery rhymes, with this year’s design was the itsy-bitsy spider.

She said it’s more than just a maze, teaching about agriculture, having different games, and picture spots. She said it’s fun for the whole family.

“...but the children absolutely love it and try to get off the path from their parents. And then they laugh and giggle about it. So, it’s a family affair here.”

Mona said many people in the community become familiar faces.

“...the same people come back every year and they tell us, ‘we’ve been looking forward to this and if I see them in the store they’ll say, ‘we’re coming out again!”

Mona said It’s not just locals visiting the farm. People from Washington DC, Chicago, Huntington, and Charleston, WV have visited.

Mona said she loves hearing that people have heard of her farm and have traveled to see it.

“… It makes me feel very excited and very happy that we have something to share with the community that the community as a whole enjoys.”

With 23 years behind them and many more to come, Mona wants her farm to a happy place for the community.

“I would like for the community to think about Sweetapple farm as a place they can go to relax, remember, and smile.”

Mona said they haven’t started thinking about next years, saying this weekend is the last weekend of the season, so they’re focusing on getting that ready. She said she’s very excited and thinks it’s going to be wonderful.

For more information on Sweetapple Farm you can visit their Facebook or their Website.

