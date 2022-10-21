WVU and OSU Extension offices meet for collab on food insecurity issue

WTAP News @ 5
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The extensions for West Virginia University and the Ohio State came together this morning in Marietta for the start of their collaboration to help end food insecurity.

Both extension offices are beginning the partnership to help fight food insecurity in both West Virginia and Ohio.

According to Southeast Ohio Foodbank, one in six individuals -- and one in four children -- struggle with this issue.

“Food insecurity is not just a one-time thing and it’s done,” says OSU Extension family and consumer educator, Amanda Bohlen. “So, the fact that we can do this across the entire state of Ohio and across the entire state of West Virginia gives us the opportunity to kind of bridge both of those land grants together and work as a partnership to continue to fight the same thing that we’re both doing. Just making it more of an impact with a collaborative effort.”

Both sides say that they want to meet on a neutral ground to help with this issue that is impacting both states.

“And it’s just really great to see the stuff that extensions already involved in. And it’s coming together with the people from the university, both universities. It’s just great to see getting the word about it I think is the most important thing. And coming together on common ground,” says WVU Extension 4-H agent, Jodi Smith.

Officials also gave out boxes of food to two food pantries in Ohio and two in West Virginia.

As officials want to highlight the efforts by both sides while providing assistance.

The event also featured Brutus Buckeye and the West Virginia Mountaineer.

And to symbolize the partnership, Brutus handed off some “buckeye candy” and the Mountaineer exchanged that with a pepperoni roll.

