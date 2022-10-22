2022 Football Frenzy Week 10 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Ohio’s regular season has come to a close, and teams have now clinched playoff spots. In West Virginia, many other teams are shaping in to playoff form.

The Fort Frye Cadets win their regular season finale, taking down the Williamstown Yellow Jackets 30-20.

The Warren Warriors end the season 4-6, as they got a win over the Marietta Tigers 26-6. Jason Williams had 203 yards rushing and two touchdowns for the Warriors.

Parkersburg cruises to a road victory over Capital 44-14.

Parkersburg South will most likely remain the top seed in Class AAA, as they took down Greenbrier East on the road 49-16.

A big match up of teams in Class AA and Class A, as the Roane County Raiders hand Doddridge County their first loss in a 26-6 game.

The St. Marys Blue Devils get a key road win for their playoff hopes as they take down South Harrison 34-28.

The Waterford Wildcats end the regular season on a six game winning streak, as they shut out Belpre 47-0.

