Blennerhassett VFD welcomes community in grand opening of new station

The Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department held a grand opening ceremony for its new station...
The Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department held a grand opening ceremony for its new station Saturday.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey and Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department held a grand opening ceremony for its new station Saturday.

The new department opened their doors to let the community see the new station., trucks, and enjoy some food.

Chief Chris Sams says the new station is great because the old station had several issues including a leaking roof, mold, and small truck garage.

Sams said the event is for the community.

“We just wanted to get people to come out and enjoy themselves a little bit and see what we have down here and all of the vehicles and stuff.”

Sams said the new garage will be helpful for better response times.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

