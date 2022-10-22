Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Williamstown woman accused of murdering her father and fiancée in February of 2021 appeared in Wood County Circuit Court Friday afternoon for a status and motion hearing.

Hillary Dennison is on trial for the deaths of Harold Dennison and Beau Wasmer.

Dennison’s attorney filed a motion to continue Hillary’s trial to the next court term to complete a further psychological evaluation.

The defense has asked an expert to take a look at data on electronic devices belonging to Hillary that were seized during the initial search warrant of the house by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure, the sheriff’s office has not yet obtained a warrant to search Hillary Dennison’s electronic items.

Once they have the search warrant, they will investigate and hand off the items to the defense for their case.

Hillary’s attorney stated that the expert could take four to six weeks to complete her evaluation which is the reason behind the motion filed.

Judge Robert Waters granted the motion.

Hillary Dennison’s trial will begin March 6, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. with jury selections.

