Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night.

Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car.

Dispatchers were not able to tell us what kind of car it was. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Dispatchers say Parkersburg Police are looking for a suspect.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.