Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Wood County 911 says there was a hit-and-run in Parkersburg on Friday night.
Dispatchers say it happened by the Mcdonald’s and the car wash on Murdoch Avenue at 7:11 p.m. They say a man on a bike was hit by a car.
Dispatchers were not able to tell us what kind of car it was. The man was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Dispatchers say Parkersburg Police are looking for a suspect.
