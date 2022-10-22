JD Vance speaks in Marietta at GOP Reagan Day Dinner

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Republicans are pulling out the big guns in preparation for the November mid-term elections.

The Washington County Republicans are welcoming senatorial candidate JD Vance to their annual Reagan Day Dinner.

US Senator Ted Cruz appeared at the fundraiser, along with virtually all other republican candidates.

Vance says the people in SE Ohio, hit hard by the opioid epidemic, are looking to Washington for leadership.

The message to the GOP Party faithful was clear....

“Obviously in Washington County we have great energy resources and one of the things that has happened is that Joe Biden’s & Tim Ryan’s energy polices have made it hard to really build that Ohio Energy sector,” claims Vance. “--providing a lot of jobs for people in Washington county but it also drives down the price of everything that we buy whether it is in Washington county or anywhere else.”

The dinner also serves as a fundraiser for local Republican candidates who packed the Dyson-Baudo Center in Marietta.

The mid-term election is just under three weeks away on Tuesday, November 8th.

