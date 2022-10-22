Parkersburg Police Department stripes police cruiser to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness month

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department striped one police cruiser to show their support for those who are currently living or have lived with breast cancer.

Lieutenant W.J. Cox with the department is now a six year survivor of breast cancer and has her cruiser striped.

PKB PD stripes cruiser (Kheron Alston)

She thought this was one of many effective ways to help raise awareness while also showing support for breast cancer.

Another effective way she thought was simply speaking about cancer and helping others gain knowledge.

“When you’re afraid to shine a light on a topic it becomes more mysterious, it becomes scarier and that’s not a recipe for success in battling cancer and surviving it. To shed a light on it, you have to talk about it, you have to raise awareness, you have to let people know that it’s not that big, scary, mysterious thing that’s out there that is always going to be all consuming,” Cox said.

She hopes that with gestures like this and the help and education throughout the country that people can continue to beat breast cancer.

