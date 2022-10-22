Parkersburg Police Department stripes police cruiser to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness month

Parkersburg PD shows support for breast cancer awareness month
Parkersburg PD shows support for breast cancer awareness month(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Police Department striped one police cruiser to show their support for those who are currently living or have lived with breast cancer.

Lieutenant W.J. Cox with the department is now a six year survivor of breast cancer and has her cruiser striped.

PKB PD stripes cruiser
PKB PD stripes cruiser(Kheron Alston)

She thought this was one of many effective ways to help raise awareness while also showing support for breast cancer.

Another effective way she thought was simply speaking about cancer and helping others gain knowledge.

“When you’re afraid to shine a light on a topic it becomes more mysterious, it becomes scarier and that’s not a recipe for success in battling cancer and surviving it. To shed a light on it, you have to talk about it, you have to raise awareness, you have to let people know that it’s not that big, scary, mysterious thing that’s out there that is always going to be all consuming,” Cox said.

She hopes that with gestures like this and the help and education throughout the country that people can continue to beat breast cancer.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice...
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
Kristi Renee Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Kristi Renee

Latest News

Pumpkin decorating contest at Grand Central Mal
WTAP judges pumpkin decorating contest held at the Grand Central Mall
Hillary Dennison
Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023
WTAP News @ 6 - Hillary Dennison trial continued to March 2023
WTAP News @ 6 - Hillary Dennison trial continued to March 2023
A kid grabs a book to check out.
The Wood County library levy is back on the ballots