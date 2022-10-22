West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer early voting for those who are eligible.

The county courthouse or its annex in each county serves as an early voting location. Some counties offer additional community voting locations, according to Warner.

A complete list of community voting locations can be found at govotewv.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.