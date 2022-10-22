West Virginia’s early voting starts Wednesday, October, 26th.

West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26th.
West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26th.(Laura Bowen)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia’s in-person early voting period will begin Wednesday October 26, 2022, according to a press release from West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Early voting will be available to eligible voters for ten days. That same release states that all 55 counties offer early voting for those who are eligible.

The county courthouse or its annex in each county serves as an early voting location. Some counties offer additional community voting locations, according to Warner.

A complete list of community voting locations can be found at govotewv.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
Lead investigator says they will be checking several elements, with special focus on the de-ice...
Fatal plane crash wreckage taken to Delaware to continue investigation
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times

Latest News

The Blennerhassett Volunteer Fire Department held a grand opening ceremony for its new station...
Blennerhassett VFD welcomes community in grand opening of new station
Parkersburg PD shows support for breast cancer awareness month
Parkersburg Police Department stripes police cruiser to raise awareness for breast cancer awareness month
Pumpkin decorating contest at Grand Central Mal
WTAP judges pumpkin decorating contest held at the Grand Central Mall
Hillary Dennison
Hillary Dennison’s trial continued until March 2023