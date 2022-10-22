WTAP judges pumpkin decorating contest held at the Grand Central Mall

Pumpkin decorating contest at Grand Central Mal
Pumpkin decorating contest at Grand Central Mal(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:10 PM EDT
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 20 pumpkins were submitted into the pumpkin decorating competition.

Pumpkin decorating contest
Pumpkin decorating contest(Kheron Alston)

Two anchors, Andrew Noll and Phyllis Smith helped judge the pumpkins and decide the winners.

This is the first year that the competition took place and event coordinator, Kiki Angelos calls it a great success.

The competition was focused on finding a way to bring the Halloween spirit to children and adults in the area but Angelos says that part was easy.

“Halloween is very popular still so it wasn’t hard at all. You tell them you want to decorate a pumpkin and they do it and as you can see there are different ideas from cupcakes to donuts to ice cream,” said Angelos.

