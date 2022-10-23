Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Brock added some scare to those who watched the Ghost Hunters show this weekend which featured Blennerhassett Island.

Young, local girls Audrey Crock played a ghost in the featured episode of Ghost Hunters.

Crock says playing a ghost was fun but that didn’t even crack her top two fun moments of the night.

“I really liked going down the river,” Crock said. When asked what her favorite part of the mansion was she said, “Walking past the mirrors was fun.”

Crock says the night was fun overall but with it being her first time being a ghost it was also a scary night for her but if she could she would absolutely be a ghost again.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.