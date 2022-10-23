Public Art Committee is currently searching for local artists

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Public Art Committee along with Marietta Main Street are searching for artists within 90 miles of Marietta.T

They will be hiring six artists who will create a gallery style art exhibition along the Post St. bike path.

This art project falls under the same project that the Putnam St. tunnel mural that finished in 2021.

Public Art Committee Chairman, Bobby Rosenstock, says that projects like these are a great way to brighten up our communities and a great way to give back to the local artists of our community.

“Art projects like this do a great job of adding more to an already great area we have here in Marietta and the surrounding counties,” Rosenstock said.

For more information on the upcoming art project and any other events Marietta Main Street has coming click here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.