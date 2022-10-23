The Station carry-out hosts chili cook-off to benefit Humane Society in Marietta

Chili cook-off
Chili cook-off(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the sixth year the Station carry out in Belpre has hosted a chili cook-off that will benefit the Humane Society of Marietta.

100% of the proceeds made today from the cook-off will be donated to the Humane Society in Marietta.

18 different chilis were submitted into the event. Some included brisket, steak, and chicken while the more traditional chilis included ground beef, ground turkey and other traditional meats.

Volunteer, Shelly Galland, says that the community always comes together for events like these when a helping hand is needed.

“This community whether you’re from Parkersburg, Marietta, Belpre or even some of the outlining areas people do tend to if they know somebody needs help whether it’s a facility like ours or whether it’s an individual they seem to rally around them for whatever support they can. Rally their friends and make sure at the least the organization or the person get help,” Galland said.

The Humane Society does not plan on having any more fundraisers similar to this one but if you are interested in donating or adopting any animals you can click here.

