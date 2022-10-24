Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m.

Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene.

The business is located along Highlawn Drive.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

The roadway in front of the business has been shut down as crews work to knock down flames.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.