Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County

Jackson County Fire
Jackson County Fire(wsaz)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire crews have responded to a fire at a business in Jackson County, West Virginia.

Dispatchers say R and R Auto caught fire Monday just before 11:30 a.m.

Fire crews from Kenna, Ripley, Cottageville, Silverton and Ravenswood have all responded to the scene.

The business is located along Highlawn Drive.

No injuries have been reported, dispatchers say.

The roadway in front of the business has been shut down as crews work to knock down flames.

Further information has not been released.

