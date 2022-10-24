Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case

Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A group of cold case investigators is coming to the Wood County area to look into a 14-year old cold case.

The group is a volunteer cold case investigation team from American Military University. The team says it came across the Judy Petty case from submissions to AMU from multiple sources.

The group says that the goal is to help with this investigation, and it is doing this through research, forensic work and speaking with law enforcement. As officials with the group say they have met with the wood county sheriff’s department.

The group is in talks with the family now and both sides are hoping to see any sign of a breakthrough they believe could still be in this case.

“I think it’s going to help a lot. From what I’ve seen so far and heard from them, I think it will help a lot,” says Judy Petty’s mother, Joan.

The forensics team says it has already looked at the route petty took before her passing in the house fire over 14 years ago.

“We’ve walked from her grandma’s house to the library and back. We went out to the farm yesterday,” says cold case team investigator, Melissa Sandberg. “We were in the cellar where her remains were found because it’s so crucial to see everything for yourself and be able to talk to people who remember. And there’s nothing that takes a better outcome than actually being there where it happened and get some insights.”

The group says it will be meeting with an arsonist expert next and that it has a podcast and Facebook group up about the Judy Petty cold case called “Safe Haven.”

If you have any information on the Judy Petty case, you can dial the tip line at the bottom of your screen 224-225-5208.

If you would like more information on this case, you can click on the links below:

Petty family remembering Judith Petty on 14-year anniversary (wtap.com)

Judy Petty’s family seeks answers about her mysterious death (wtap.com)

Justice for Judy; 10 year anniversary of mysterious death of Judith Petty (wtap.com)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Island
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
Police Lights
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - GHOST GIRL
WTAP Daybreak - GHOST GIRL
Jackson County Fire
Five fire departments respond to fire in Jackson County
WTAP Daybreak - THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
WTAP Daybreak - THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC
Blennerhassett Island
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show