Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week

Local schools participate in Red Ribbon Week as a drug-use prevention measure.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Red Ribbon Week is a drug prevention initiative schools across the Mid-Ohio Valley do.

This week, multiple Wood County schools are participating.

If you walk through the halls of a handful of Wood County schools this week, you may find Batman, a hippie, or even a Disney character because of themed days. You’d also see Halloween parties and educational activities.

Jefferson Elementary Assistant Principal Rick Dobson explained that it’s all about teaching kids about the importance of being drug-free. He said the educational activities teach kids about how drugs can impact your life.

Plus even the fun spirit days have a purpose.

“We want to relate fun with doing the right thing so that’s kind of like why we’re doing the costume thing. It’s to relate that fun with doing the right things. You know, you can still have fun and not use drugs or alcohol,” he said.

Teaching the importance of kindness is a part of the message Jefferson Elementary integrates into red ribbon week, according to Dobson.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Island
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
Police Lights
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta

Latest News

Two-time breast cancer survivor credits positive outlook
Two-time breast cancer survivor credits positive outlook
Transportation services
Marietta will offer after-hours transportation services starting January 1st
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
WTAP Daybreak - GHOST GIRL
WTAP Daybreak - GHOST GIRL