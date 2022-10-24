Obituary: Dailey, Cecelia Anne

Cecelia Anne Dailey, 65, of Belleville, WV, passed away on October 18, 2022, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH.

She was born on September 22, 1957, in Langley, VA, the daughter of Jack Ray Sampson of Elkview, WV, and the late Marilyn Jean Scott Schmucke of Cairo, WV.

Anne loved her family and spending time with them.  She had worked at DuPont Washington works for twenty-four years.  Anne enjoyed her farm, caring for animals, and was happiest on her tractor brush hogging.  She enjoyed bowling with her friends at the Pike Street Lanes.

In addition to her father, Anne is survived by her children Chantel Dailey and Craig Wilson (Brooke), both of Belleville; grandson Colton Clay; brothers Dorsey Scott Sampson of Cairo, Adam Jon Sampson (Jean) of Maryville, IL, Alethea Lynn Bramley (Robert) of Harrison AK and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Anne was preceded in death by her stepmother Billie Delores Sampson.

Private services were held at the convenience of the family, and a public celebration of life will be held at Pike St lanes at a later date.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Parkersburg South Bowling Team in the care of Pike Street Lanes.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

