Obituary: Fox, Walter Jeffrey “Jeff”

Walter Jeffrey “Jeff” Fox, 61, of West Union, WV, departed this life Friday, October 21, 2022, at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport, WV, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jeff was born May 20, 1961, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Richard Walter and Gypsy Lou (Hutson) Fox.

Jeff was a graduate of Doddridge County High School with the class of 1979. It was then that his long journey with the Emergency Services began. He volunteered and obtained his EMT certification during his senior year of high school and then went on to obtain his paramedic certification while attending Salem College. After getting his certifications, he worked at the Doddridge County Emergency Squad, Mets Emergency Service, and Jan Care of Clarksburg. He retired as the Executive Director of the Ritchie County Ambulance Authority just this past year after 22 years of service. Jeff loved hunting, fishing, and working on the farm. He was also an avid Star Wars and Star Trek fan. Jeff had previously attended the West Union Church of Christ but most recently was a member of the Pennsboro Church of Christ.

Jeff is survived by his loving daughter, Megan Brooke Fox of West Union, WV; brother, Douglas Fox (Jamie) of Dacula, GA; sister, Angela Edwards (Jeff) of Clarksburg, WV; nephews, Kyle, Cody, and Spencer Fox, Dylan Edwards, Brian, Chad, and Danny Davis; special friends, Jim Willis and John Dotson; and his loyal dog companions, Sadie and Bandit.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his loving wife of 39 years, Loretta Mae Fox.

Funeral services will take place at 11 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV, with Evangelist Terry Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the West Union Masonic near Crystal Lake. A visitation will take place the night prior from 5-8 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

