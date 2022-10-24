Obituary: Hammer, Delores Helen Roberts Carpenter

Delores (Dee) Helen Roberts Carpenter Hammer, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, retired Licensed Practical Nurse and loving follower of Christ, went home to her Lord and Savior on October 2, 2022, in Sandersville, Georgia, at the age of 88.

Dee was born December 27, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, to Bruce and Lucille Roberts. She was the third of four children: Will Roberts (deceased), Robert Roberts (deceased), and Lynn (Bud) Roberts of Vienna. She remained in the Parkersburg area through her high school graduation and marriage of 46 years to Robert W. Carpenter (deceased). She then married Bobby Hammer (deceased) and move to South Carolina. After Bobby’s death, Dee moved to Georgia to be closer to her family. Dee devoted her life to helping others in need and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Besides a brother, she is survived by her three children: William R. Carpenter and his spouse, Julie; Jane E. Buchanan and her spouse, Barry; and Cathy L. Palmer and her spouse, Scott. In addition to her children, Dee also cherished her seven grandchildren- Aaron Palmer, Josiah Palmer, Lydia Waller, Caleb Palmer, Jeremy Buchanan, Jessica Leatherman, Jacob Buchanan- and 15 great-grandchildren- Audra Palmer, Autumn Palmer, Indigo Palmer, Cardiff Palmer, James Waller, Thea Waller, Ashling Waller, David Buchanan, Joshua Buchanan, Savannah Buchanan, Natalee Parga, Levi Glover, Madison Buchanan, Tyler Buchanan, and Abigail Buchanan.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 28, 2022, from 5-7 pm at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen North Cemetery, Parkersburg.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna, is honored to serve the Hammer family.

