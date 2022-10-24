Obituary: Jones, Icie

Icie Jones, 88, of Marietta, OH. passed away peacefully Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Icie was born Icie Frances Groves on October 27, 1933, to Dix and Dale Chapman Groves in Calvin, Nicholas Co., WV.

She graduated from Mountain State Business College, where she studied Accounting and met her future husband Wilbur Jones Jr. Wilbur and Icie were married on March 17, 1953, in Calvin, WV, after which Icie relocated to her husband’s hometown of Marietta. They enjoyed 53 years together before his death in 2006. Several years after their marriage, Icie and Wilbur began the Jones and Jones Accounting office, which she maintained until her final illness two weeks prior to her death. Over the years, Icie was involved in many activities, including Den mother, Tiger Boosters, Eastern Star, Square dancing, C.C.L., and The O’Neil Center. Icie was also part of the partnership that owned and managed First Settlement Square, a downtown Marietta fixture, for many years. Icie enjoyed visiting casinos, playing cards with friends, reading, crossword, and jigsaw puzzles.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Icie was preceded in death by two sisters, a brother, and a grandson.

She is survived by three sons, David (Kim) and Robert (Tracy), both of Marietta, OH, and John (Debbie) of Powell, OH. 8 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, 2 step great grandchildren, and a sister.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike Street, with burial to follow at Mound Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 10-2 & 4-8 PM and again on Wednesday from 12-2 at the funeral home. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the nurses and staff of Marietta Memorial Hospital who cared for Icie during her final illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to The O’Neil Senior Center, 333 4th Street, Marietta, OH 45750, or Amedisys Hospice, 27855 St. Rt. 7 Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

