Obituary: Riddle, Carol Ann

Carol Ann Riddle, 65, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born on June 29. 1957 in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of the late Earl Clifford and Dorothy Louise Richards.

Carol was a Pennsboro High School graduate with the class of 1975. She then obtained her Associate’s Degree at Mountain State College. She was a simple woman; she enjoyed puzzles, crafting, the farm, and going to the beach. Carol loved helping take care of people, her animals, and her family.

She is survived by her loving children, Jeremy Talkington of Pennsboro, WV, Alissa Cox (Aubrey) of St. Marys, WV, and Christina Bishop (Cory Kerns) of Pennsboro, WV; stepchildren, Tony Riddle of Smithville, WV, Steve Riddle of Pullman, WV, Serena Talkington of Waverly, WV; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; brothers, Terry Richards (Susan) of Mineral Wells, WV and Robert Richards (Debbie) of Ellenboro, WV; sister, Debby Collins (Brock) of St. Marys, WV; sister-in-law, Marcia Richards Flanagan of Florida; and her loyal dog companion, Eve.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband of 21 years, Robert “Bob” D. Riddle, and brother, Mickey Richards.

Services will be at 1 pm Thursday, October 27, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. Burial will follow in the Fairmont Ridge Cemetery on Bonds Creek Road, with Pastor Cecil Chapman officiating the service. Visitation will take place prior to the service from 11 am-1 pm.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

