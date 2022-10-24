Obituary: Stewart, Betty M.

Betty M. Stewart, 88, of Rockport, WV, passed away on October 20, 2022, at the Willows Center in Parkersburg.

She was born on October 28th, 1933, in Rockport, WV, a daughter of the late Harold and Thirza Bowersock Kerr.

Betty was retired from Hills Department Store. She enjoyed flowers and working with puzzle books. Betty loved her pets and spending time with her family. She was a former member of Limestone Methodist Church.

Betty is survived by her children, Amber Kerr of Rockport; Margaret Allman of Canton, OH; Harold Allman of Malvern, OH; Gary Allman of Canton, OH; and Karen Wilhelm (Wayne) of Waynesburg, OH; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Johnny W. Stewart, and two children, Carla Mae Hudas and Daniel Ray Allman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Humane Society of Parkersburg in memory of Betty.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike Street, south Parkersburg, is honored to serve the Stewart family.

