Obituary: Waldron, Lola Anita Sams

Lola Anita Sams Waldron, 92, of Rockport, WV, passed away at the Willows Center in Parkersburg, WV, on October 19, 2022.

She was born November 11, 1929, in Parkersburg, WV, the daughter of the late Ralph O. Sams and Gladys Herdman Sams. She is survived by four children, Tom (Carol) Waldron of Mineral Wells, WV, Kathy (Bob) Dowler of Rockport, WV, Mike (Stephanie) Waldron of Rockport, and Eric (Kathy) Waldron of Columbus, OH; Also surviving is her brother, Ralph Sams, Jr. (Wilma) of Parkersburg; sisters, Wanda Dille of Mineral Wells, WV and Lorna Wright of Belleville, WV; 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Anita was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Cecil J. Waldron, November 2016; brother, Harry C. Sams, July 2007; sister, Doris A. Pratt, February 2010; brothers-in-law, Robert Pratt, Charles Wright; and sister-in-law, Vivian Sams.

Anita was a longtime member of Parkersburg South Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Gihon Rd, Parkersburg, WV.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 2333 Pike St. Parkersburg, with Jim Riggs officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Pettyville, WV. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

You may also join in supporting the family by viewing the services using Zoom. Please log in no earlier than 12:30 pm. We encourage all who can to share one screen per household.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.