Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes

Ashley Kawczynski
Ashley Kawczynski(West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:32 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg woman pleads guilty in the Southern District of West Virginia to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 5, 2022, Ashley Kawczynski, 32, possessed approximately 328 grams of methamphetamine, 164 grams of fentanyl, and two firearms, a Ruger Model LCP Max .380-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a Springfield model Hellcat 9mm semi-automatic pistol, at her Parkersburg residence.

Kawczynski admitted that she intended to distribute the drugs to other people and possessed the firearms to protect herself, her drugs, and her drug proceeds.

Kawczynski further admitted to conspiring with others between February 2022 and July 5, 2022, to distribute and sell fentanyl on four occasions to a confidential informant between April and May 2022.

Kawczynski is scheduled to be sentenced on February 8, 2023, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, at least four years of supervised release, and a $5,250,000 fine.

