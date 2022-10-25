Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery in Belpre honors veterans

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - The Fairview Memorial Garden Cemetery on State Route 339 in Washington County now has medallions and American flags on the graves of veterans buried there.

The Washington County Veterans Service Office and the Belpre Area Veterans spent Tuesday afternoon placing them there. New management took over the cemetery and they wanted to do something to honor veterans. It’s a cause close to Tammy Lorenz, who is one of the board members of the cemetery.

“My mom’s dad was a veteran. He helped transport the first atomic bomb ever detonated. Veterans have always been important. They got us where we are today. I’m pretty thankful and it’s very important that they are recognized for what they did for us,” said Lorenz.

The cemetery and the veteran’s groups wanted to get this project done ahead of Veteran’s Day, which is on November 11, 2022.

