Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings.

Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this year to help local courts reduce the time-to-disposition of pending cases, remove barriers to the timely resolution of cases, and apply creative solutions to improve case flow.

Projects that received funding include pre-trial programs, kiosk check-in systems, technology to simplify bench warrant processing, and updates to case management systems that will increase the efficiency of court case processing. Grants were also awarded to help courts maintain adequate staffing levels.

The Marietta Municipal Court will get $275,217.31 to hire a deputy bailiff and a pretrial services/diversion probation officer.

