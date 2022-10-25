Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:28 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings.

Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier this year to help local courts reduce the time-to-disposition of pending cases, remove barriers to the timely resolution of cases, and apply creative solutions to improve case flow.

Projects that received funding include pre-trial programs, kiosk check-in systems, technology to simplify bench warrant processing, and updates to case management systems that will increase the efficiency of court case processing. Grants were also awarded to help courts maintain adequate staffing levels.

The Marietta Municipal Court will get $275,217.31 to hire a deputy bailiff and a pretrial services/diversion probation officer.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blennerhassett Island
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
Police Lights
Hit-and-run reported on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg on Friday night
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Eric Scott Seevers Obit
Obituary: Seevers, Eric Scott
Plane Crash
UPDATE: OSHP: A Parkersburg man is one of two people dead in plane crash in Marietta

Latest News

Two-time breast cancer survivor credits positive outlook
Two-time breast cancer survivor credits positive outlook
Local schools participate in Red Ribbon Week as a drug-use prevention measure.
Local schools promote a drug-free life through Red Ribbon Week
Transportation services
Marietta will offer after-hours transportation services starting January 1st
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case