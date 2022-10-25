Gov. Jim Justice awards funding for Public Resource Officer in Blennerhassett Middle School

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has awarded Jackson Middle School, Williamstown High School, Blennerhassett Middle School and other schools throughout Vienna funding for Public Resource Officers.

This will continue to allow officers to act as mentors and educate the youth on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills and conflict resolution.

The funding will pay some of the salary of the PRO and the Board of Education will pay the remaining salary.

Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard, says this will be able to benefit all people involved within the school.

“The officer has to attend specialized training to be a mentor to provide certain classes for the students and it also adds an area of security for the students that attend that school and staff,” Woodyard said.

