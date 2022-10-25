Gov. Jim Justice awards funding for Public Resource Officer in Blennerhassett Middle School

WTAP News @ 5
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has awarded Jackson Middle School, Williamstown High School, Blennerhassett Middle School and other schools throughout Vienna funding for Public Resource Officers.

This will continue to allow officers to act as mentors and educate the youth on topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, social skills and conflict resolution.

The funding will pay some of the salary of the PRO and the Board of Education will pay the remaining salary.

Wood County Sheriff, Rick Woodyard, says this will be able to benefit all people involved within the school.

“The officer has to attend specialized training to be a mentor to provide certain classes for the students and it also adds an area of security for the students that attend that school and staff,” Woodyard said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Kawczynski
Parkersburg woman pleads guilty to federal drug and gun crimes
Blennerhassett Island
Local girl adds scare to Ghost Hunters Blennerhassett Island show
A pet snake is on the loose in a southwest Houston neighborhood.
Escaped python puts community on edge
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case
Group of cold case investigators looking into Judy Petty case

Latest News

SW Resources is holding a masquerade ball to fundraise.
Weekend masquerade ball will raise money for SW Resources
Jackson Middle School students prepare for annual pumpkin drop
Jackson Middle School students prepare for annual pumpkin drop
Saved by the belt award
“If I wouldn’t have had my seatbelt on I don’t think I’d be here right now,” local man given ‘Saved by the belt’ award
Republican Incumbent Mike Azinger will face off with democrat Jody Murphy for the West Virginia...
West Virginia state senate district three race: Meet the candidates