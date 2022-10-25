“If I wouldn’t have had my seatbelt on I don’t think I’d be here right now,” local man given ‘Saved by the belt’ award

Saved by the belt award
Saved by the belt award(Kheron Alston)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - William Perine of Marietta was awarded the ‘Saved by the belt’ award on Tuesday morning.

The award is given to someone who was involved in a car crash and was saved by their seatbelt.

A two second action that Perine says determined if he would get to return to his family or not.

“All it takes is just two seconds, snap it and it could be the difference between going home to your family or not.,” Perine said.

Perine says sometimes he thinks about what could have been but thanks to his support group he keeps a positive mindset.

“I get to be around people that are supportive and if I can share my story and it makes a difference to anybody it would make my day,” said Perine.

Some of those supportive people include the OSHP who focus on saving lives by spreading stories such as Perine’s.

“That’s what it’s about spreading the word on safety for everybody and wearing seatbelts is a key part of that safety ingredient. Of course we don’t want to hand out these awards, we don’t want anyone to get hurt who is involved in a crash or anything like that,” Lt. Chris Chesar said. “You have someone as passionate as Will was to say hey this seatbelt saved my life and helped me. We’re glad that he wore it and we’re glad that he is here with us today.”

