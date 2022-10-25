Jackson Middle School students prepare for annual pumpkin drop

Jackson Middle School students prepare for annual pumpkin drop
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at Jackson Middle School are preparing to showcase their engineering skills at an event in Morgantown this Friday.

The students are going to be taking part in the Annual American Society of Mechanical Engineers Pumpkin Drop Competition in Morgantown.

Fifty-four students from a S.T.E.M. class at Jackson Middle School will be taking part in this competition, as the students will be looking to drop pumpkins in cushioned devices from an 11-story building without breaking the pumpkin.

The event is designed to get kids involved with teamwork, creativity and problem solving.

“Well, you have to think of all the possible solutions. Because you might think of one idea, but it might not work considering what actually happens,” says seventh grader, Clara Tracewell.

“And you have to go through a lot of process to come up with your idea. So, you could have an idea and you could be like really into it. But if one thing fails, then you might have to start over,” says eighth grader, Parker Woods.

The competition will be taking place this Friday at the Engineering Sciences Building at West Virginia University.

The S.T.E.M. class wants to thank Witten’s Farms for donating pumpkins, Pickering Associates for providing help and ideas and their families for providing materials.

