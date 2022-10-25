Obituary: Allen, Karen Laurida

Karen Laurida Allen, 84, of Goodlettsville, died on October 20, 2022.

Karen was born on June 15, 1938, in Vincent, OH, and was the daughter of Charles William II and Edith Kathleen Elder.

Karen was a 1956 graduate of Vincent High School and worked 20 years as the safety director for J+P Trucking. She attended Porterfield Baptist Church. Karen enjoyed traveling, watching sports, and cooking.

Karen is survived by her son Richard Wilcoxen (Lana); daughter Melinda Hergert (Lewis) of TN; sister-in-law Ruth Elder; 13 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and nine great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Burwell Allen; sisters Donita Chambers (Clare), Elizabeth Atkinson (John), and Sue Buck (Harry Jr.); brothers Charles “Bill” Elder III (Gerry), Ray Elder (Marge and June) and Benjamin Elder.

Funeral services will be 11 am Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, with Pastor Eric Leeson officiating.

Burial will follow at Rockland Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

