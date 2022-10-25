Obituary: Brant, Deborah Ann (Deem)

It grieves us to announce that Deborah Ann (Deem) Brant, 68, of Marietta, Ohio passed away in her home on October 17, 2022, due to natural causes.

Deborah was born to Richard and Shirley Deem in Uhrichsville, Ohio, on December 22, 1953. She graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1973.

Deborah had a passionate love for animals (especially horses) and was an advocate for animal welfare who donated periodically to the ASPCA. She also had a deep appreciation for Native American culture and art. Her strong personality and quirky sense of humor will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Shirley Deem, and her beloved dogs, Shep and Ginger.

She is survived by her brother, Richard Deem Jr., and her children, Carla Hanes (Zachary), Tracy Brant (Joseph), and Eric Brant Jr. (Angela). She was also adored by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and her kitten, Blossom, who will all miss her dearly.

A memorial will be held at a later date that has not yet been determined.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

