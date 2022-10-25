Obituary: Burdette, Scott Andrew

Scott Andrew Burdette Obit
Scott Andrew Burdette Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022
Scott Andrew Burdette, 49, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord on October 21, 2022, in an automobile accident along with his faithful companion, Roxy.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Lawrence “Larry” Burdette and Mary (Deem) Burdette Wildt. He received his Master’s degree from Marshall University, where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.

He worked for WVU Medicine as a lab technician. He spent nine years in the discipline of Tae Kwon Do and received his 2nd-degree black belt. Scott loved music, playing guitar, singing, walking Roxy at the park, and spending time with his family, friends, and girlfriend. Scott was kind, witty, and had the best sense of humor.

He is survived by his brother and best friend, Tony Burdette, and his fiancé Jody Johnson and her children Darin Johnson and Ryan Johnson of Belpre, OH; girlfriend Amanda McCloud and her children Alexandria Jones and Isaac Anderson of Huntington, WV; stepdad Dominic “Gary” Wildt of Walker, WV; several special aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Services will be Thursday at 2:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Luke Easter officiating.

Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12-2.

