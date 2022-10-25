Obituary: Kreger, Charles Albert

Charles Albert Kreger, 61, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on October 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center.

Charles was born June 24, 1961, in Almont, Michigan, to the late Raymond Edward and Ann Marie (Strauch) Kreger. He was a member of Parkersburg Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by a brother.

Charles is survived by his loving wife, Karen Sue (Crawford) Kreger, brother James Kreger, sister Dawn, aunt Susan Strauch brother-in-law John and Steven Crawford, and a niece and nephew.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.