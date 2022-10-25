Obituary: Lynch, Emolene

Emogene Lynch, 89, of Coolville, OH, died October 23, 2022, at Harmar Place in Marietta, OH.

Emolene was born December 13, 1932, in Gilmore County, WV, and was the daughter of the late Carrell H. and Magdalene Kerns Weaver.

Emolene was a member of Gospel Baptist Church in Torch, OH. She was a homemaker and enjoyed growing flowers, researching genealogy, and raising poodles and schnauzers.

Emolene is survived by her daughters Brenda Hart (Heamon) of Guysville and Karen Hagin of Bradenton, FL; daughter-in-law Linda Lynch of TX; grandchildren David and Brian Lynch, Tracy Reichardt, Timothy “T.J. Hart, and Makenna Hagin; great-grandchildren Madison, Nash, and Megan Reichardt, Zane and Trevor Lynch and Abby Hart; sisters Patty Wolfer and Mary Stevens.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Armour Lee Lynch; daughter Donna Jean Lynch; son, Donald E. Lynch brothers, James and Larry Weaver and a sister Onie Kittle.

Funeral services will be 3 pm Friday, October 28, 2022, at the Gospel Baptist Church, 29541 East Belpre Pike, Coolville, OH, with Rev. Jay Hubbard officiating.

Burial will follow at Torch Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1:30-3:00 pm at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gospel Baptist Church.

