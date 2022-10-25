Obituary: Perine, Nancy Lee

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Nancy Lee Perine, 54, of Marietta, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the University Hospital of Cleveland.  She was born and raised in Marietta by her father Orivlle Perine of Marietta, and the late Sharon Gaskins Perine.

Nancy enjoyed her crafts and was an amazing person with a caring heart.

She is survived by her two children Joseph Greathouse of Marietta (Hannah & Alexander) and Cayla Wheeler (Jeffrey) of Marietta (Zoey-Lynn and Andrew), plus bonus son, William Richards of Marietta (Cayson and Emmalynn), and the love of her life Michael Nicholas of 29 years.

Also, surviving are two brothers, Gene Perine (Carolyn) of Barlett and Jerry Perine (Dianne) of Lowell, and four nephews, four nieces, several great nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandson Andrew, father-in-law Andy, niece Misty and great-niece Aubrey.

The family will greet friends on Thursday (Oct. 27) and Friday (Oct. 28) from 2-4 and 6-8, followed by cremation at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com.

