Obituary: Satterfield, Anna Belle (Metz)

Anna Belle (Metz) Satterfield, of Vienna, WV, passed away peacefully at her home on October 22, 2022, at the age of 77. She was born May 20, 1945, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Ralph Metz and Elsie (Waggoner) Metz.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert L. Satterfield, and twin brother Danny Metz.

She is survived by her loving son, Steven Satterfield (Kelly), of Parkersburg, WV; grandchildren Shea and Chris Satterfield; brother Ralph (Bud) Metz sisters Shirley (John) Armel, Donna (Virgil) Arbygasse, Debbie (Pat) Thompson; many nieces and nephews; and her sweet dog Danny.

As per Anna’s request, there will be no services.

Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society is assisting with a private cremation.

