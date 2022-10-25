Obituary: Thomas, Edward John

Edward John Thomas, 95, of Parkersburg passed away on October 22, 2022. He was born October 13, 1927, a son to the late Louis and Sadie (Kantoush) Thomas.

Eddie graduated from Parkersburg High School where he was involved in football, basketball, and track. Shortly after graduation, he began his lifelong career in the automobile industry. During this time, he served in the United States Army in the Korean War. Upon his return, he went back to work at Louis Thomas Auto Sales. In April of 1971, he started the Louis Thomas Subaru dealership. He actively participated in the Wood County Auto Dealers Association, West Virginia Auto Dealers Association, National Automobile Dealers Association, and American International Automobile Dealers Association. Eddie sure left his mark at 636 7th street. His hard work and determination had one main purpose: to provide a prosperous and happy life and future for his family.

Surviving Edward is his wife of 68 years, Souad (Naddaf) Thomas; children Leila Marlow (Randy) of Parkersburg, Lou Thomas (Kathy) of Vienna, and Tammy Rhodes (Tim) of Mooresville, NC; grandchildren Melissa Smolinka, Morgan Bunner, Lou Thomas Jr., Pamela Watson, Andy Thomas, Griffin Rhodes, and Casey Rhodes, and 8 great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings Thomas Thomas, John Thomas, his infant brother Joseph, and Mary Thomas.

Funeral Mass for Edward will be held Saturday, October 29th, at St. Francis Xavier Church in Parkersburg, at 11 am. Burial will immediately follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, the 28th, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg from 5-7:30 pm, with a Wake Service closing the evening at 7:30 pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Edward’s honor to St Jude Children’s Hospital-- 501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

