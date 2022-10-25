Obituary: West, Shawn Scott “Scottie”

Shawn Scott "Scottie" West
Shawn Scott “Scottie” West Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Oct. 25, 2022
Shawn Scott “Scottie” West, 48, of Elizabeth, WV, died October 25, 2022, at the Arbors in Marietta, Ohio.  He was the son of Louise Jones West and the late Layman B West.  In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony West, and Jon West.

He attended Pennsboro High School and later earned a GED. He is survived by his siblings  Mike Bee, Dave (Susan) Bee, Jeff (Karla) Bee, Ellen (Danny) Shader, Steve (Vanessa) West, Chris West, and Amber (Eric) Shoemaker; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. A union bricklayer, Mr. West enjoyed playing guitar, hunting, fishing, and Ritchie County football.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated with interment later. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the West family.

