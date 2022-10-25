October Jan Dils Golden Apple Award Winner- Cate Shuman

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Jan Dils Golden Apple Award for the month of October was presented to a teacher from Greenmont Elementary School in Vienna Tuesday morning.

The 2022 October winner of the Jan Dils Golden Apple Award is kindergarten teacher, Cate Shuman!

Shuman is very dedicated to her students who is full of creative and fun lessons and activities that keeps her students learning and loving school.

She even went the extra mile for one of her students, Landon, who suffered severe injuries from a fall last February by calling to check on his progress, having students in her class make get well cards, she arranged for the class to send video messages as well as bringing the student gifts and goodies just to name a few things she did for him.

She spoke about what Landon and her students means to her.

”He is just the sweetest little boy and I feel like I didn’t do anything that anyone else wouldn’t have done. I mean I wanted to do whatever I could for him and his family because again they are very nice people, and he is a very sweet little boy. I feel that way about any of them when I have a student in my class, they are my child they mean a lot to me,” Shuman said.

If you would like to nominate your favorite teacher from your school, you can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab.

There you can find the Golden Apple section and nominate a teacher for next month!

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.