Student Athlete of the Week: Jocelynn Thorn

By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Jocelynn Thorn, a junior from Parkersburg Catholic high school, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a three year member of the volleyball team and three year member of the basketball team, Jocelynn has been a very big part of sports at Parkersburg Catholic as well as being a great student.

Jocelynn was a starting member of last year’s state championship Parkersburg Crusaderettes basketball team and has been a starting member of the volleyball team as well.

As a junior, she has been taking high school AP classes as well as college level classes.

Jocelynn hopes to have similar success to last year’s basketball team and looks forward to having more fun with her teammates and friends.

Although she is just a junior, Jocelynn knows that she wants to be a veterinarian for bigger animals after she graduates.

