Weekend masquerade ball will raise money for SW Resources

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - SW Resources is hosting one of its two big fundraisers of the year this weekend.

The masquerade ball will be held this Saturday at the Parkersburg Art Center.

Expect live music, food, and drinks. The dress code is semi-formal attire with masquerade masks. You can get masks at the event if you don’t have any at home.

Executive Director Randall Siers said the money helps SW Resources go the extra mile with their clients.

The organization helps people with disabilities get employment. They offer services like vocational rehabilitation and job training.

Siers said fundraisers like this help SW Resources get their clients connected with resources like safety equipment.

“..., and if one of our individuals goes out - gets a job out in the community that requires steal toed boots or a hard hat, those types of equipment, we’re able to help them pay for those…,” he said.

The event will run from 6pm to 11pm.

Staff encourage participants to order tickets in advance by calling 304-699-2704. You can also buy tickets at the door starting at 5:15pm the day off. Ticket prices start at $62.

