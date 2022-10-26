Agreement reached to bring racing back to historic Richie Co. speedway

Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.
Pennsboro Speedway Heritage Festival Days in 2016.(WTAP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022
PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said an agreement has been reached to bring racing back to a historic speedway in Ritchie County.

An agreement between XR Events and the Ritchie County Fairgrounds has been reached with plans to return racing to the Historic Pennsboro Speedway in 2024.

XR Events, operators of the Racetrack Revival, says they will tackle the dormant facility with a long-term plan to return it to racing in 2024.

Most recently, Racetrack Revival brought racing back to North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina.

Pennsboro Speedway in Ritchie County has been closed since 2002.

